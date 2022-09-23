Conifox Halloween Festival is spine-tingling fun for all the family

Scaringly great fun for the whole family …



It’s the creepiest time of the year at Conifox Adventure Park where ghouls, ghosts, monsters, and much more are gathering next month (October) for a haunt-tastic Halloween festival.

James Gammell, Managing Director of Conifox Adventure Park:

“Children and adults alike love the drama and fun of Halloween and this year it’s sure to be a scream at Conifox. Our ever-popular pumpkin patch is back with so much more added this year – and two nights of frightening firework fun.”

From Pumpkin Days and Nights to show-stopping Pumpkin Fireworks there is a whole lot of spine-tingling Halloween fun for all the family at Kirkliston just outside Edinburgh.

Pick the perfect pumpkin from the festive field and carve a masterpiece to take home. Show your dance moves in the monster mash disco. Get spooked by creepy characters in the haunted maze before playing some ghoulish games or firing a pumpkin slingshot. Learn how to make fake blood and slippery slime with the Mad Scientist. For older kids, why not try and shoot some zombies in our Airsoft target range? Scare everyone silly with a face painting and enjoy the thrill of Taylor’s of Edinburgh Funfair rides. And that’s just the fun of Pumpkin Days.

Pumpkin Nights will feature all of the above plus the additional attraction of axe-throwing challenges, scare zones, stilt walker and an amazing fire performer lighting up the night. With a spectacular light display and Pumpkin Fireworks on 28th and 29th October by events specialists 21CC Group who promise a stunning extravaganza of light and sound.

Pumpkin Day sessions run mornings and afternoons, every weekend next month from 8th to 30th October. Pumpkin Nights are held on Friday and Saturday evenings from 14th to 22nd October.

The Pumpkin Fireworks event is being staged on the evenings of Friday and Saturday, 28th to 29th October. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.conifox.co.uk/whats-on

Additional costs apply to some activities and access to the Adventure Park or Activity Centre is not included in the Halloween Festival ticket

To find out more about Conifox Adventure Park visit https://www.conifox.co.uk/