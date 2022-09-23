Brick or Treat! LEGOLAND Discovery Centre gets spooky

Brick or Treat! LEGOLAND Discovery Centre is excited to announce a brand-new spook-tastic Monster Party this October – and you’re all invited!

To celebrate the release of the latest Halloween 4D movie, ‘The Great Monster Chase’ – exclusive to LEGOLAND® – little monsters can enjoy all the chills and thrills LEGOLAND Discovery Centre has to offer with this eerily exciting experience!

The spook-tacular event activities include the screening of the brand-new LEGO® 4D Halloween movie ‘The Great Monster Chase‘, fans can build LEGO® pumpkins to help the centre’s spooky monster garden or pumpkin patch, visitors can explore a haunted MINILAND during a scarevenger hunt. There will also be a meet and greet with Discovery Centre mascots, Scarecrow and Lord Vampyre and guests can bring out their best monster moves for the Halloween dance party.

The event will also see participants able to help build a fang-tastic LEGO® vampire and there will be plenty of photo opportunities throughout the attraction.

What’s more, Manchester monsters can enjoy an additional creative workshop, where they will be able to learn to build a spooktastic spider with the Master Model Builder for an additional £5 per person. The Brick-or-Treat Halloween event is included in the standard admission price and pre-booking online in advance is advised due to limited capacity.

Please note, the full activity schedule of activities is available on weekends and school holidays throughout October.

For further details and to book tickets, please visit the websites below: