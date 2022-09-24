Merry Berry’s ultimate Christmas for BBC One

Dame Mary Berry is set to bring viewers around the world her festive feast in Christmas With Mary Berry And Friends.

In this seasonal special, Mary provides the only guide you’ll ever need for a fool-proof Christmas dinner. Packed with her classic recipes for a delicious three-course feast, she and her friends will also be helping you prep, shop and plan before the big day itself for a stress-free day.

Mary Berry:

“It goes without saying that Christmas is a very special time of year but over the last couple of years it has gotten challenging for us all, whether it’s the emotional hardship of lost loved ones, the economic hardship of cooking for large families or a combination of both. In this special I am going to bring together everything you need with tips to make it a festive day to remember fondly.”

With tips for how to get the most out of your ingredients and your budget, Mary and friends will head out to meet grocers and growers to help you select the best for your table this year.

Christmas With Mary Berry And Friends will air in an hour-long slot on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and PBS stateside.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events: