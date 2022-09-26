Billy Connolly Does… a little more with UKTV

The series will air return to comedy channel Gold.

The nation’s favourite comedy channel Gold has commissioned two three-part specials of the hit show Billy Connolly Does… following the success of series one which aired in March 2022.

Billy Connolly Does…The Decades, finds the Big Yin stepping back in time to look at how politics, celebrity, sex, TV and football have changed for all of us in the last 50 years. With more exclusive access to Billy in his Florida home, the three parters produced by Moonshine Features, part of The Whisper Group, will air in early 2023 and 2024.

Billy Connolly:

“I love this series, who knew that the secret to making TV was hanging out at home, eating biscuits, drinking tea and blethering on about the past?”

Billy Connolly Does…The Decades will focus on the years when Billy was at his brightest and very best. The 70s – when we first met him, the 80s – when we all fell in love with him, and the 90s – when he proved himself to be Scotland’s very best export.

Mixing Billy’s personal recollections, news and pop culture archive, along with more incredible stand-up from the archives, this series provides viewers with a trip down memory lane, but with a joyful and entertaining spin from Billy’s own anecdotes about his life over the years.

Iain Coyle, head of comedy entertainment UKTV:

“I’m so proud to be associated with this series. Billy, and the good people at Moonshine, consistently deliver warm, fascinating and hilarious insights into the mind and memories of this country’s greatest living comedian.”

Billy Connolly Does…The Decades joins other UKTV Originals on Gold, including Murder They Hope starring Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson which returns for a second series in October.