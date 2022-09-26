ITV mark 20 years of Alison Hammond on daytime

Luckily there wasn’t a queue to jump in sight…

This Morning steered itself into a happy place earlier today, after a week of queue gate, to surprise former reality personality Alison Hammond to celebrate her 20th anniversary on the show. Alison thought she was giving away thousands of pounds for Dosh on Your Doorstep in her hometown of Birmingham – but the surprise was on Alison to celebrate her milestone.

The presenter had the shock of her life when she knocked on the door and it was opened by friend and This Morning colleague Josie Gibson, and pal Kate Lawler. An almost speechless Alison asked, “What are you doing?”

“Normally you’re doing a surprise – today the surprise is on you,” said Josie brandishing a big red book. “Happy 20th anniversary on This Morning. Congratulations Alison Hammond!”

Kate explained Alison would be on the move for more surprises, with Alison throwing herself into a car to be whisked away to the Midlands Arts Centre, where a special This Is Your Life– style best bits compilation played out with friends and family in the audience.

Alison gasped, “How did you do this? This is the best day of my life!”

Davina McCall, Rick Astley, Hugh Jackman, Aljaz Skorjanec, Rylan, Dermot O’Leary and Alison’s son Aiden shared the love and their favourite Alison Hammond moments – from leaving makeup imprints in Rylan’s bed, to breaking the table on Big Brother.

Davina said, “I couldn’t be more proud of you”, and Josie admitted, “I would not be the presenter I am today if it wasn’t for you,” and presented her with a cake of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, complete with a miniature Alison being chased by an Italian cop – a reference to her hilarious brush with the law while filming in the city.

At the end of the presentation, an emotional Alison said, “Thank you This Morning for giving me the opportunity firstly, I’m really overwhelmed by this to be honest with you. I’ve had the best 20 years. Every day has been the best and thank you to the viewers for watching. All I ever want to do is make you guys happy.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub