Amelia Lily hosts The Talent Factory: Inside The Music Machine

Sob stories, tantrums, judges and auditions are to be explored in the new BBC Radio 1 podcast.

Presented by 2011 X Factor finalist, Amelia Lily, The Talent Factory: Inside The Music Machine will chart the highs, the lows and the impact these shows had on the music industry. Amelia will share her own experience as well as speak to those driving the machine and former contestants including Joe McElderry and Danyl Johnson.

For almost twenty years, music talent shows played a key role in UK pop culture with millions of viewers tuning in to watch shows like The X Factor, Pop Idol and The Voice to see ordinary people battle it out with one another, transform into a star and generate a huge following of fans and sales.

The podcast will also look into the role of the judges, money and the future of music talent shows.

Amelia Lily:

“In 2011, I walked into the audition room for the first time and began my X Factor journey. My journey, like the experiences we hear from the contestants in the podcast, was full of highs and lows. The whole experience has made me the person I am today. Without a doubt the show taught me resilience and has made me a stronger person and performer. “It was great to reveal the secrets of the shows that have shaped the music industry and I know the listeners will be shocked and surprised by what we uncover about music talent shows.”

The Talent Factory: Inside The Music Machine is available as a boxset on BBC Sounds from today.