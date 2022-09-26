Entertainment

Its so nice for Carly Rae Jepsen to tour

September 26, 2022
Ian Westhead
UK and Ireland dates have been announced…

Carly Rae Jepsen announces the 2023 UK and Ireland leg of The So Nice Tour, including a headline show at London’s historic Alexandra Palace – Jepsen’s biggest UK headline show to date.

The So Nice Tour kicks off on February 5th 2023 in Dublin, Ireland and heads over to the UK on February 7th 2023 in Leeds, the nationwide tour will include dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and will conclude with a huge London show at Alexandra Palace on February 15th 2023. Tour support will be from Lewis Ofman.

Tickets will go on general sale Friday September 30th 2022. For those that pre-order Jepsen’s upcoming album, The Loneliest Time before 5pm BST Tuesday September 27th, will gain early access to tickets available from Wednesday September 28th 2022.

The upcoming tour will be in support of Jepsen’s fifth studio album, The Loneliest Time, due October 21st 2022 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records, and is available to pre-order HERE.

Her most introspective body of work to date, The Loneliest Time expands on the emotionally potent songwriting and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work like 2015’s critically lauded and culture-shaping E*MO*TION. In bringing her new album to life, Jepsen worked with collaborators Tavish Crowe, Rostam BatmanglijBullionCaptain CutsJohn HillKyle Shearer, and Alex Hope among others.

Jepsen’s infectious new single Talking To Yourself will feature on the upcoming album alongside previous tracks Beach House and Western Wind.

UK & Ireland 2023 Tour dates:

Feb 05           Dublin, Ireland            Olympia Theatre
Feb 07           Leeds, UK                 O2 Academy
Feb 08           Glasgow, UK             O2 Academy
Feb 09           Manchester, UK         O2 Apollo
Feb 11           Birmingham, UK        O2 Institute
Feb 12           Bristol, UK                O2 Academy
Feb 13           Brighton, UK             The Dome
Feb 15           London, UK               Alexandra Palace

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30th October at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk

