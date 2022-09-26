Plymouth enroute to tourism boost as a key South West 660 destination

Britain’s Ocean City is gearing up for a surge in visitors with its inclusion as a key destination in the spectacular new road trip route South West 660.

Plymouth is the staging point between the stretches from Dartmouth to St Austell, a journey that takes in miles of glorious Devon coastline, designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Amanda Lumley, Chief Executive of Destination Plymouth and Director and President of the Tourism Management Institute:

“This is another fantastic opportunity for Plymouth to showcase its attractions to a new audience. We’re delighted to be part of this exciting initiative and looking forward to the boost in tourism it will bring to the city and the surrounding area, as well as the wider south-west.”

Travellers will discover the area’s famed narrow lanes, tiny creeks and sweeping seascapes along with pretty villages and historic towns – and, with tips from South West 660, learn how to avoid the crowds and reach some of the more intriguing spots along the way.

Highlights enroute include picturesque Slapton Sands and Salcombe but arrival in Plymouth takes adventurers to a world-class destination, a city rich in maritime history and the site of the UK’s first National Marine Park in Plymouth Sound. It is also the birthplace of Plymouth Gin and a vibrant culture, arts and entertainment centre featuring attractions including The Box cultural museum and gallery and Market Hall and the Immersive Dome, centre of immersive technology and learning.

The city, which prides itself on its sustainability ethos and Green Tourism credentials – it’s a plastic-free community – is also a magnet for water sports enthusiasts who can enjoy everything from paddleboarding to kayaking, sailing, diving and wild swimming.

Brimming with great restaurants and hotels, there is something to suit every South West 660 traveller’s taste and budget.

After exploring the Ocean City, the Plymouth to St Austell section of the 660-mile route marks the journey into Cornwall and the Tamar Valley, Devon and Cornwall’s World Heritage site, another landscape of outstanding natural beauty. Highlights of this leg include the stunning villages of Looe, Polperro and Fowey plus the Eden Project.

Mark Godfrey, Devon hotelier and joint founder of the South West 660:

“It’s great to have such an iconic city partnering with the South West 660. There is so much vibrancy in the city, with immense heritage, alongside fantastic places to eat, drink, visit and explore.”

