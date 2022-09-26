A winter treat in Crete?

With temperatures starting to cool in the UK, fun in the sunshine is still in reach well into autumn on the Greek island of Crete.

Bask in Europe’s late summer warm weather at the award-winning Fodele Beach & Water Park Holiday Resort, carved into the stunning cliffside of Greece’s largest island – Crete. The all-inclusive property offers majestic views of the sea and endless activities set to entertain all members of the family. So, pack your sunscreen and be prepared for some much-needed fun and relaxation!

For the adventurous: Awarded one of the world’s best water park hotels by Trivago, Fodele Beach boasts seven kinds of waterslides and six swimming pools at its pristine water park. Enjoy the wildest and wettest rides in Crete, including fun for the whole family through its colossal body slide and three multi-slides, where parents and children can plunge down the rides together.

You can also explore the seas together all while laughing uncontrollably by taking a trip on a banana boat. Or traverse through Crete’s regal wilderness with miles of beautiful mountain bike terrain and hiking trails by taking an accessible guided mountain bike tour or charting your own adventure through an expedition into the rugged landscape on foot or on rented mountain bikes.

For the competitive: Reveal your inner athlete with an array of physical activities at Fodele Beach. Sporting a basketball court, two tennis courts and a unique archery court, you’re bound to score points with your family at this resort. The property also boasts beach volleyball and football, as well as an array of water sports. So, race away on the glistening waves off the coast on a jet ski or attempt to take the views while trying to balance on a wakeboard.

For true relaxation: With three tranquil swimming pools to choose from, the beach at your feet, and a luxurious wellness centre that will relax your soul – Fodele Beach trickles the fancy of any R&R master. There is also a line-up of delicious gastronomy to choose from and picturesque bays perfect for snapping your next favourite holiday portrait at. Or explore the island of Crete, and find out more about its fascinating history and hidden gems with an insta-worthy scooter ride through its charming roads.

Bookings are open for stays for in September and October. Rates start from £187 per room per night in September.