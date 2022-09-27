David Albury to portray Bob Marley in Get Up Stand Up!

David Albury will take over the role of Bob Marley from Michael Duke in Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical.

Currently playing the role of Alternate Bob Marley, David Albury’s previous credits include Motown the Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre), Committee… (Donmar Warehouse), The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (Birmingham Rep) as well as understudying and playing Simba in Disney’s The Lion King (National Tour).

Cleopatra Rey will play Rita Marley, taking over the role from Gabrielle Brooks. Cleopatra Rey currently plays Mrs Grey/Aunty Viola and is an understudy for Rita Marley. Joining the company are Ivano Turco (Alternate Bob Marley), Tom Bowen (Doctor), Newtion Matthews (Coxsone Dodd/Lee Perry/Bucky), Philip Kamau (Little Bob), Kristiano Ricardo (Little Bob), Zack Richards (Little Bob), Jack Matthew (Ensemble), Andrè Antonio (Swing), Cartell Green-Brown (Swing), Michael Jeremiah (Swing), Summer Priest (Swing) and Lauran Rae (Swing).

Continuing in the show in the same roles are Craig Blake (DJ Sway/Claudie Massop), Melissa Brown-Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Julene Robinson (Mama), Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer), Nate Simpson (Intermediate Bob Marley), Callum Jaye (Cover Intermediate Bob Marley), Jaime Tait, Luke Buck, Viquichele Cross, Llewellyn Jamal, Kieran McGinn and Pharrell Marshall-Green. Continuing in the show but taking on different roles are Charles Blyth (Chris Blackwell), Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton (Peter Tosh), Cleopatra Rey (Rita Marley), Amarra Smith (Mrs Grey/Aunty Viola) and Athena Collins.

Award-winner Clint Dyer directs this critically acclaimed production which features Marley’s magical, revolutionary songs and a book by award-winning Lee Hall. Nominated for four Olivier Awards, the explosive production celebrates the immense life and timely message of Jamaican soul rebel Bob Marley – from a life of poverty to visionary international superstar. Crucial fellow soul rebels in the cast include the sensational Rita Marley and the I Three and his inspiring brothers in arms, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer and Lee ‘Scratch Perry’.