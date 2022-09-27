ITV and ITVX this Christmas present ‘Britain Get Singing’

Britain Get Singing, supports ITV’s mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

Hosted by TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp, a number of groups comprised of stars from TV’s biggest shows will go head-to-head in a spectacular sing-off, undoubtedly bringing sparkle to the screens this Christmas.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning:

“Our viewers’ favourite famous faces are ready to pull out all the stops in a bid to impress the audience and our stellar panel of judges. Britain Get Singing is sure to add some much-needed Christmas magic to screens later this year.”

The programme will air as a 90-minute Christmas extravaganza for ITV. Taking to the stage, the groups will put their vocal prowess to the test as they look to to impress the studio audience and Super Panel made up of some of TV’s most iconic judges – The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford. But which group will hit the high notes and who will fall flat?

Shining a light on the importance of looking after mental wellbeing by connecting with others, this star-studded special will also feature inspiring clips in which the stars discuss their own experiences of mental health.

Susie Braun, ITV’s Director of Social Purpose:

“Since it launched in 2019, Britain Get Talking has seen over a hundred of the nation’s best-loved celebrities encouraging the nation to connect with each other. Britain Get Singing will see even more join that number as part of this Christmas treat with an important message: we can all nurture our mental wellbeing by getting together.”

Britain Get Talking is supported by Mind and YoungMinds, and by SAMH in Scotland, to encourage people to look after their mental health by connecting with others.