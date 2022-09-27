Telemundo is expanding Inspirando a América

Inspirando a América, an annual multiplatform franchise that honors extraordinary individuals driving change and making a meaningful impact in the Hispanic community.

The expansion builds on the Inspiring America (Inspirando a América) franchise first launched last year by the NBCUniversal News Group. Starting this month, Telemundo will feature a monthly on-air and digital segment highlighting Latino changemakers, from local heroes, community leaders, and newsmakers to celebrities. The stories will air on Noticias Telemundo’s national evening newscast, with an expanded segment to be broadcast the following day on Telemundo’s morning show, hoyDía.

The monthly series of stories will culminate in a one-hour special program in 2023, Inspirando a América: Lista de Inspiradores. The special will highlight honorees who have made a positive difference in their communities and feature their remarkable stories.

Patsy Loris, executive vice president of Noticias Telemundo:

“Every day across the country, Latinos are bringing down barriers and driving real change to uplift our community. Inspirando a America is an effort to shine a spotlight on remarkable individuals who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to making a difference and to empowering Latinos to reach their full potential.”

The changemakers are selected by Noticias Telemundo in collaboration with Telemundo’s community impact team and local Telemundo stations. Areas of impact will include, but not be limited, to civic engagement, immigration, health, innovation, science and other topics relevant to the U.S. Latino community.

The first segment in the story series will air on Wednesday, Sept. 28th. It will feature Mónica Ramírez, founder and president of Justice for Migrant Women, an organization dedicated to ensuring and advancing the human and civil rights of migrant women and their families.

Others who will be featured in the coming months include María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, a nonprofit that mobilizes Hispanics to become politically engaged; César Rangel, director of the Youth Enlightenment System (YES), an organization focused on supporting the development of children and young people in economically disadvantaged communities through music including orchestras and choirs, and Claudia Serrato, a cultural and culinary anthropologist, Indigenous plant-based chef and co-founder of Across Our Kitchen Tables, a culinary resource and network hub for women of color.

The segments will also appear on NoticiasTelemundo.com and Noticias Telemundo’s YouTube channel along with the digital and social channels of El Poder en Ti, Telemundo’s community impact platform. Inspiring America is an annual division-wide franchise featured across NBCUniversal News Group’s TV and streaming networks. It originated as a series on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt six years ago.