Add some Dame Berry to your kitchen…

Dame Mary Berry’s homeware and kitchenware collection for winter 2022 has been revealed.

Leading chef, author and broadcaster, Dame Mary Berry, is thrilled to be adding to her best-selling kitchenware collection with her new ‘At Home’ range for September 2022. This latest launch follows Mary’s successful ‘Signature Collection’ and ‘English Garden Collection’ which are already stocked by some of the nation’s favourite homeware stores including John Lewis, Next and Webbs Garden Centres to name just a few.

The 1960’s saw Mary become an established and celebrated cookery editor. Rapidly becoming recognised as an expert in her field, Mary first appeared on television in the 1970’s where she became the resident cook on Thames Television’s ‘Afternoon Plus’ for ITV.

Following a hugely successful broadcasting and literary career, Mary decided to try her hand in homeware, launching a beautiful range of kitchenware in 2020. All of Mary’s collections feature a variety of stunning pieces which add a touch of quintessential charm and elegance to any home, no matter what the style. Her love of cooking and gardening has been reflected in each piece – all of which has been designed by Mary herself.

The Signature Collection

The Signature Collection was designed to create understated elegance for everyday living. Encompassing Mary’s classic English style, the designs are sophisticated and refined for modern times with usability at their core.

Luxurious materials such as fine china, acacia wood and hand-blown glass were selected to create a collection which is ideal for relaxed and informal family dining. With products including tableware, serve ware, table linen and more, The Signature Collection brings charm to the whole kitchen and living space with ease.

The English Garden Collection

The English Garden Collection is an essential part of any kitchen. As an ambassador for the Royal Horticultural Society and President of the National Garden Scheme, Mary’s passion for wildlife is symbolised with exquisite illustrations which feature on each piece.

The designs have a warm and timeless appeal with clean and classic product shapes for the ultimate practicality. Simple and beautiful drawings of classic flowers and birds are elegantly placed on each product to bring the outside in, creating a cosy feeling of home. With products including mugs, coasters, jugs, serving bowls, kitchen storage and more, The English Garden Collection brings joy throughout the house.

The At Home Collection

The At Home Collection helps to create the most delectable of bakes with a flair of English taste. Combining a classic style with practicality at heart, this collection consists of useful products allowing customers to bake like Mary from the comfort of their own home. The innovative collection contains superior bakeware which has been designed to give the best results, with easy non-stick products, so showstopping bakes can be created in all kitchens!

This perfect kitchenware set has a wide range of thoughtfully designed bakeware, utensils, and accessories that will have its users baking and cooking in no time! The Mary Berry collections can be found at all good cookshops with prices starting from £8.00