Martin Lewis podcast returns to the Beeb

Amidst the UK’s cost of living crisis and this autumn’s rising energy bills, Martin Lewis continues to provide valuable money-saving help to the general public. In this 5 Live re-commission for BBC Sounds, Martin will share his expertise and knowledge in the form of a new weekly podcast.

Martin Lewis:

“I love an upgrade, so it’s exciting that the podcast is getting one. Until now it’s been a pod of a live radio show… now it should have the full pod feel! My radio dial is always mainly set to 5 Live, so it’s a privilege to have a show on the station I listen to most. I want to ensure we keep the classic 5 Live tone of serious subjects, done without a po-face.”

Launching October 12, Martin will continue to answer listener questions, offer tips, provide topical analysis and explain the big current issues.

The Martin Lewis Podcast will also retain Ask Martin Lewis features like ‘Tell Us’, wherein listeners share their personal finance stories; from discussing the most expensive gift they’ve ever received, to the cheapest item they’ve ever returned.

Episodes will be out weekly, every Wednesday, and will be about 45 minutes long. Episodes will consist of standout moments with Martin from Nihal Arthanayake’s programme earlier that day, as well as newly recorded podcast content.

Heidi Dawson, Controller of BBC Radio 5 Live:

“Regularly providing money-saving help to 5 Live listeners on air, Martin Lewis is already a friend to the network and our audience. In this timely new podcast commission he will be there with listeners through the cost of living crisis, offering invaluable tips and guidance at a time when it’s needed most.”

Episode One will be released on October 12 via BBC Sounds.