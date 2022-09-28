Channel 4 suggests its time for a health check-in

The broadcaster aims to encourage the nation to talk more openly about their health.

Channel 4 talent including AJ Odudu, Davina McCall, Roman Kemp, Judi Love, Alex Brooker and Rylan Clarke will star in a 10-month, a multiplatform creative campaign which launches on Tuesday 27th September with a TV ad during the much-anticipated return of The Great British Bake Off.

The creative campaign marks the first TV partnership for Benenden Health which kicks off with AJ Odudu cycling through a British town asking the public about their various ailments – from bunions to brain fog!

A series of intimate TV ads will follow, featuring pairs of Channel 4 talent discussing their health in frank conversations, starting with Davina McCall and Roman Kemp chatting about their mental health. Running alongside these, AJ Odudu and Alex Brooker will also feature in 10-second pieces to camera, encouraging the nation to engage in conversations about their health.

In the new year the partnership continues on social with a fun vox-pop style 4Studio series where AJ Odudu will take to the streets and quiz the UK on their general health, helping passers-by with those aches and pains they haven’t had a chance to get checked out.

Off-screen, the partnership continues as part of 4Talks, the thought leadership platform from Channel 4’s advertising team, 4Sales, that aims to explore and discuss challenging and thought-provoking subjects across ad-land. Hosted by AJ Odudu, three short videos will be produced in association with Benenden Health to discuss physical health, mental health and menopause.