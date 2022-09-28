Fourth recipient of The Tony Warren Drama Bursary announced

ITV have revealed Johnathan Georgiou is the fourth to be given the bursary.

Originally from Liverpool, Johnathan began training on the BA (Hons) in Professional Acting at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) this September and is already proving his talent and skills to the teams there.

On receiving the bursary, Johnathan said:

“I’m over the moon. I can’t explain, seeing the email not long after coming off stage back home in Liverpool was such a surreal moment. I’m completely honoured to have so much financial support put into me and my craft. It’s taken so much weight off my shoulders. What the Tony Warren bursary has done for me along with the Royal Welsh College won’t go forgotten, and each day I’m going to strive to get everything I can out of my training, pushing myself to be the professional I aspire to be. Financial worry has been removed and I can’t thank everyone enough for that.”

Launched in 2018 the ITV Tony Warren Bursary chooses a student from the North West each year and supports them throughout their drama training. Tony created Coronation Street for Granada Television in 1960, the first episode aired, on ITV, in December of that year and the programme has been a regular on-screen ever since. Only ever absent from screens in 1979 for three months when the whole of ITV went off air due to strike action.

Tony created such memorable characters as Ena Sharples, Ken Barlow, Annie Walker, Elsie Tanner and Emily Nugent. A professional actor before he became a writer, Coronation Street creator, Tony Warren, was always a champion of local talent and acutely aware of just how difficult it was for disadvantaged young people to get a step on to the drama school ladder. Shortly before his death in 2016 he discussed his wish for Coronation Street and ITV to establish a bursary that would support local actors from disadvantaged backgrounds in to training at drama school.

ITV Casting Director, Gennie Radcliffe, who was part of the audition process for the bursary said: