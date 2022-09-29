WOW Presents Plus to showcase all of RuPaul’s Drag Race

The multi-award-winning media production company, World Of Wonder, has announced that Seasons 1-10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will now be exclusively available to watch in the UK on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus.

What is WOW Presents Plus?

WOW Presents Plus is the official streamer of all things drag, brought to you by the media agency behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, World Of Wonder. The platform houses 500+ hours of ambitious, ground-breaking and diverse content – from original series with fan-favourite Drag Race alumni, to award-winning documentary films.

How do I access WOW Presents Plus?

The SVoD (Subscription Video on Demand) service is available for UK viewers via https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/ and can be accessed on all electronic and smart devices. Subscription plans begin from £4.33 per month.

Where can I watch the original US version of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Seasons 1-10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race are available to stream exclusively in the UK on WOW Presents Plus, having now been removed from Netflix. Also available is the recently concluded Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which aired solely on WOW Presents Plus in early 2022.

Alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race, viewers can binge all seven seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, including its most recent seventh ‘All-Winners’ season, which saw eight previous victors return for the title of ‘Queen Of All Queens’.

WOW Presents Plus is also the exclusive home to Drag Race’s incredible international iterations, which have given sickening drag superstars from across the globe the chance to show off their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent. The international seasons available on the platform in the UK include: Canada’s Drag Race (Seasons 1-2); Drag Race España (Seasons 1-2); Drag Race France (Season 1); Drag Race Holland (Seasons 1-2); Drag Race Italia (Season 1 and the upcoming Season 2); the currently airing Drag Race Philippines (Season 1); Drag Race Thailand (Season 2); RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Season 1); and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 2).

What about Seasons 11-14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Season 14, which aired earlier this year, is available to stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. Seasons 11-13 are currently still available on Netflix in the UK for now but will soon be moving over exclusively to WOW Presents Plus, alongside any future seasons of the original American franchise.

What else can I watch on WOW Presents Plus?

Alongside Drag Race, WOW Presents Plus is home to a plethora of original and ground-breaking LGBTQ+ programming. In fact, it houses the biggest and best LGBTQ+ content library in the world.

Drag Race fans can get more from their favourite queens in a host of original spin-off seasons, including: Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love with the iconic Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo; Sketchy Queens with the legendary Jinkx Monsoon; viral sensation UNHhhh with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamalodchikova; and Muff Busters with Rock M Sakura and Heidi N Closet, to name but a few.

Additionally, WOW Presents Plus is also home to critically acclaimed documentary films, including the likes of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which inspired the Academy Award-nominated 2021 biopic of the same name starring Jessica Chastain; Freedia Got a Gun; Becoming Chaz starring Chaz Bono; When the Beat Drops, an immersive deep-dive into the queer culture of the Deep South; and many more.

World of Wonder has been at the forefront of shaping popular culture for over 30 years – producing pioneering LQBTQ+ scripted and documentary content across television, film and digital platforms, earning 29 Emmys and inspiring 2 Oscars.

UK viewers can subscribe to the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, at https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/ where further information is available. You can also view the trailer for WOW Presents Plus’ Autumn 2022 UK originals here to see what’s coming up on the platform.