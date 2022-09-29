Step into Autumn with Boux Avenue’s new season edit

Just Arrived: Autumn’s most sensual lingerie collection…

Boux Avenue this week were excited to announce the launch of their latest Autumn campaign ‘The New Season Edit’, which hit the sales earlier this week.

Zoe Price-Smith – Chief Design & Product Officer:

“The New Season Edit has been designed with luxury at the forefront of mind, through glamorous and worn to be seen statement styles. With rich hues and opulent fabrics, along with statement embroidery through feminine florals and highlights of iridescent sparkle. The Boux community will be able to enjoy one of Boux’s most premium and chic collections to date, whilst still being affordable.”

It is time to discover decadent details and unrivalled fits with ‘The New Season Edit’ from Boux Avenue! From angelic whites to timeless black lingerie, rich velvet chocolate shades and a nod to the season’s hottest trend, dopamine. Through splashes of berry tones, mesmerizing emerald and bright bold cobalt blue, the latest collection is sure to elevate your lingerie drawer to the next level of luxury.

Boux Avenue’s most glamorous and luxurious lingerie collection to date is available from sizes 6 to 18 and cup sizes A to G, whilst still being affordable with prices starting at £14.00. The new edit has been designed with splendor in mind through the decadent details and opulent fabrics making this a collection like no other. From intricate floral embroidery designs bringing in those feminine feels, transitioning from Summer to Autumn.

For the latest campaign, Boux Avenue has teamed up with a variety of talents. Where you may spot some familiar faces including Roxy Horner, Sofia Jamora and Mariam Jarju.

“Be sure to keep an eye out on Bouxavenue.com as more new sets from the ‘New Season Edit’ will be dropping throughout September and October. Paying homage to the upcoming party season the upcoming styles include decorative designs with extra details, including hot fix crystals, adding a feminine iridescent to Boux’s lace ranges, ensuring you are sure to sparkle like a diamond and bring some glitz to your lingerie this fall.” – Boux Avenue

If there ever was a sign to update your lingerie drawer this is it! The new chic edit is sure to take you from day to midnight magic elegance, helping you to feel sexier, confident and most importantly more empowered! To ensure you are getting the full benefit of your new lingerie, don’t forget to book yourself in for a Bra fitting in one of Boux Avenue’s stores as a correctly fitting bra can make all the difference to the way you feel in lingerie and of course for comfort.