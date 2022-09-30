Kelvin Hall production hub launches with STV the first studio residency

BBC Studioworks officially launches Kelvin Hall production hub with STV Studios confirming the first studio residency.

BBC Studioworks has officially launched its new purpose-built studio, set in the heart of Glasgow’s West End in the iconic Kelvin Hall. Co-funded by the Scottish Government, through Screen Scotland and Glasgow City Council, the facility is a major boost to Scotland’s capacity to produce multi-genre TV productions and fuels the growth of Scotland’s creative workforce.

David Mortimer, Managing Director of STV Studios:

“Having already transformed part of Kelvin Hall – one of Glasgow’s most iconic venues – into a three-storey prison set for our Channel 4 drama Screw last year, we’re thrilled to be the first production company to film at BBC Studioworks’ impressive new purpose-built studio next door. As a Scotland-based production company, it’s important to us that we support the wealth of talent and facilities across Scotland’s creative sector, so it’s a no-brainer that this studio becomes the new home of our quiz show, Bridge of Lies. We’re delighted to be bringing host Ross Kemp to Kelvin Hall for a busy three weeks of filming”.

Today sees BBC Studioworks facilitate STV Studios as its first client to record in and utilise the new studio, with the second series of BBC One’s quiz show, Bridge of Lies. With three recordings per day, the three-week studio residency will comprise 25 daytime episodes and an additional eight celebrity episodes for primetime. Other production titles have also confirmed residencies and will be announced in the near future.

BBC Studioworks has invested in the latest technology for Kelvin Hall while ensuring consistency with its other studios and the ability to easily adapt as technology continues to evolve. As well as installing HD facilities to ensure the best possible picture quality, Kelvin Hall features high-quality audio equipment for pristine broadcast-grade sound. Resilient internet connectivity together with hardwired and radio communication systems ensures an enhanced level of robustness in production communications, user flexibility and performance.

Covering a large footprint of 10,500 sq. ft, Kelvin Hall can accommodate both long-term residencies and spot bookings for a wide range of entertainment shows across multiple genres. The sound and lighting galleries are the largest that BBC Studioworks has built across its entire UK footprint.

Sustainability has been a key driver in studio design. As part of a wider redevelopment initiative at the site, it repurposes a previously derelict section of a historically important building. The studio has been designed without dimmers to support LED and low-energy lighting technology. The reduced heat generated by the low-energy lighting has enabled the use of air-source heat pump technology for heating and cooling, and the ventilation plant has class-leading efficiency using heat recovery systems. The studio will reduce the carbon footprint of local TV production and fuel the growth of the sector by boosting local employment.

With the launch of the Kelvin Hall studio, alongside the growing demand to make more TV shows in Scotland, the requirement for local production talent will grow significantly. BBC Studioworks, alongside its partners, Screen Scotland and the NFTS, are investing in the development of a skilled, dynamic and diverse pipeline of creative talent to support the expansion in the sector and put Scotland on the map as a major television production destination. Joint investment has already been made as part of a Multi-Camera TV Conversion Programme, to help individuals with some experience in the industry kickstart their careers in studio entertainment production. The intention is for this investment to continue.

Andrew Moultrie, CEO BBC Studioworks:

“This is a new and exciting chapter for BBC Studioworks as we expand our footprint across the UK. This is also a new chapter for this historic and much-loved building. Adding to its rich and varied history, Kelvin Hall now boasts a purpose-built studio facility which is futureproofed with cutting edge and industry leading technology. The fact that we have the production powerhouse, STV Studios as our first client is testament to the world class quality of the facilities and this unique space which now exists as part of Scotland’s rich creative landscape. We are proud to continue Kelvin Hall’s amazing legacy which has spanned many generations, complimenting the creative sector here in Glasgow and helping Scotland’s creative communities thrive.”

Fact File

Cameras, visions mixers and monitors

Six Sony HDC-3200 studio cameras. The 3200 is Sony’s latest model which has a native UHD 4K image sensor and can easily be upgraded to UHD.

Sony XVS7000 vision switcher, LMD and A9 OLED monitors for control room monitoring.

Hardwired and radio communications systems

32 Bolero radio beltpacks with the distributed Artist fibre-based intercom platform and for external comms, VOIP codecs.

A SAM Sirius routing platform solution to support the most challenging applications in a live production environment and to ensure easy adoption of future technology innovations.

Audio

Studer Vista X large-scale audio processing solution that provides pristine sound for broadcast.

Calrec Type R grams mixing desk. A super-sized grams desk provides ample space for the operation of the Type R desk and associated devices, such as Spot On instant replay machines.

A Reaper multi-track recording server.

Lighting