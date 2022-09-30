Harriet Walter, Laura Aikman and Kara Tointon join Jason Isaacs in ITV drama ‘Archie’

The drama tells the story of actor Cary Grant’s life.

ITV has announced further casting for the four-part drama Archie, depicting the life of Hollywood’s greatest leading man, Cary Grant and starring Jason Isaacs in the leading role.

Written by Jeff Pope the drama will star Laura Aikman as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter as Elise Leach, Cary’s mother. Dainton Anderson, Calam Lynch and Oaklee Prendergast will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon will play young Elsie.

The ensemble cast also stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Ian Pulston-Davies, Ian McNeice, Jason Watkins, Lisa Faulkner and Niamh Cusack.

Born in Bristol, England in 1904, to parents Elsie and Elias, Archie narrates the story of a young Archibald Alexander Leach’s troubled childhood and how extreme poverty, his father’s adultery and the loss of his older brother, John, tore the family apart and sent his loving mother into a downward spiral of grief and depression. Jeff Pope’s scripts reveal how deceit, cruelty and one, overpowering lie shaped Archie’s life.

At 14 he auditioned for the music hall act, the Bob Pender Troupe, a band of acrobats, stilt walkers, clowns and comedians after seeing them perform at the Bristol Hippodrome. Lean and athletic, he learned the art of stilt walking, and when the troupe went on tour to the US, teenage Archie was intoxicated by the land of opportunity. Believing he had no family to return to in the UK, he decided to stay in the US to try to make his way in show business.

With no thoughts of acting, a chance meeting with the comedian George Burns helped him find his first footing on the acting ladder and a contract with a movie studio that felt he needed to change his name, and Cary Grant was born. The drama intercuts with scenes from 1961 when at the height of his fame, living in Benedict Canyon, Los Angeles, the legendary actor was breaking all box office records, but desperately unhappy in his private life.

With two failed marriages behind him, he began to woo a young actress he’d seen on a TV show, Dyan Cannon. Thirty-three years his junior, Dyan, didn’t initially fall for his charms turning down his attempts to meet, because she didn’t feel they could ever be a match.

Dashingly handsome, suave and sophisticated, Cary continued to pursue her, with introductions to his famous friends, until they eventually wed in Las Vegas in 1965. The drama is being produced with the blessing of Cary Grant’s daughter, Jennifer Grant, and ex-wife Dyan Cannon. Amongst many sources, Jeff has interviewed both women extensively. Dyan and Jennifer are Executive Producers on the drama.

Paul Andrew Williams, who has previously worked with Jeff on A Confession and The Walk-In will direct the series. Paul’s credits also include London to Brighton, Song for Marion and Murdered for Being Different.

Archie is currently filming on location in Manchester, Chester and Liverpool. The drama will premiere on ITVX, the new, free streaming platform available to viewers later this year. The series will then air on ITV a few months later.