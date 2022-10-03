Lorraine Kelly launches Change + Check campaign

Lorraine’s Change + Check launches Tuesday 4th October at 9am on ITV & ITV Hub.

The sky truly is the limit for this year’s Change + Check campaign on Lorraine, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as a hot air balloon will take flight to remind the nation just how important it is to regularly check your breasts.

Lorraine Kelly will host a special edition of the show where she will be joined by Lorraine Producer, Helen Addis – the campaign’s founder and breast cancer survivor – plus some of the 60 women the campaign has helped to save so far. During this special breast-ival they will also be joined by former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye, who is supporting the campaign this year too.

The actor, who played Angie Appleton in the soap, sadly found a lump when breastfeeding her baby son in 2021 and underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ. And once again Dr HIlary and Dr Anisha will be on hand to provide some much-needed medical advice.

Lorraine’s Change + Check campaign focuses on raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, with advice on how to check your breasts and what changes to look out for appearing on posters in changing rooms across the UK – with supporting brands having included John Lewis and Partners, ASDA, Warehouse, David Lloyd Gyms and the Metropolitan Police.

“This year on Lorraine’s social platforms, we’re also asking people to share a photo of when they felt strong (to show that anyone, despite how strong they look, needs to check for breast cancer) encouraging lots of influencers and celebrities to get involved too. “We’re also continuing the ‘My Change + Check story’ series online where different women share their own cancer stories and how the campaign has helped them.” – ITV

Lorraine, weekdays from 9 am on ITV.