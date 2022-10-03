Pillar & Post drop out of The Masked Dancer due to injury

Saturday night saw the show reveal the unexpected exit of the pair.

Host Joel Dommett explained on the latest episode that Pillar & Post sadly had to withdraw from the competition.

“Sadly, Pillar took a tumble during rehearsals and I am absolutely gutted to tell you that on medical advice they have had to withdraw from the competition.”

After the panel – Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch – had shared their final guesses as to who they thought was behind the masks, Pillar & Post were revealed to be married couple goalkeeping legend David Seaman and ice skating star Frankie Poultney.

In a statement, Frankie said of leaving the competition

“We were gutted as we absolutely loved every minute! It was great fun but a tumble meant our Masked journey came to an end too soon, we had such a blast and we were sad that we had to hang up our masks without being able to share our final dance with you all! We have loved being part of this series and we wish the other competitors the best of luck as we continue to watch at home and try to guess who all the other celebrities are!”

Pillar sustained an ankle injury whilst rehearsing. She was not in her costume at the time she sustained the injury ITV notes.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed:

“Due to an injury sustained during rehearsals Pillar has had to withdraw from the competition, we wish her a speedy recovery.”

In the latest elimination this weekend Tomato Sauce was revealed to be journalist and TV presenter Steph McGovern who said she “absolutely loved it”.