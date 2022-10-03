Emmerdale to kill off Liv Dingle as actress Isobel Steele quits the soap

Following six years on Emmerdale as Liv Dingle, Isobel Steele is reportedly leaving the show to focus on other projects.

Actress Isobel Steele is to leave her role as Liv Dingle in Emmerdale.

The Sun reports that the character “will be killed off in dramatic scenes later this month” as the soap marks its 50th anniversary.

A source close to the actress told the tabloid:

“Isobel feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it. Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different. “Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker, a death fans will remember for a long time to come.”

A spokesperson for Emmerdale has declined to comment on the reports.

As Liv, Steele has been on the soap for six years, joining in 2016.

The actress, who won the Best Young Actor award at the British Soap Awards in 2018, is said to be keen to pursue a career in music. She has maintained an interest in singing while on the show, posting songs and covers regularly on her YouTube channel.

The Sun adds that Danny Miller’s return as Liv’s brother Aaron will tie in with her ‘big exit’.

The anniversary episodes will see a horrible storm sweep through the village, uprooting trees and putting lives at risk.