Sofía Patterson-Gutiérrez wins BBC Young Musician 2022 Woodwind Final

Seventeen-year-old flautist Sofía Patterson-Gutiérrez, from Stockport, will progress through to the Grand Final of the competition.

She is the second finalist to be announced as part of the 2022 edition of the contest, joining viola player Jaren Ziegler.

The BBC Young Musician 2022 Woodwind Final was recorded in early July at Saffron Hall in Saffron Walden, Essex. Highlights were broadcast on BBC Four this evening (Monday 3 October). The other woodwind finalists were Alex Buckley (18 – clarinet); Isaac Skey (14- flute); Lucas Dick (17 – clarinet); and Thomas Priestly (18 – saxophone).

The expert panel of judges for the Woodwind Final included internationally acclaimed clarinettist Emma Johnson and soloist and professor at the Royal Academy of Music flautist Karen Jones. They joined organist, director of music at Pembroke College, and broadcaster Anna Lapwood, chair of all the BBC Young Musician 2022 Category Final judging panels.

Hour-long programmes of highlights from each Category Final will be broadcast on BBC Four for the rest of the week: Woodwind today, Brass on Tuesday 4 October, Percussion on Wednesday 5 October, and Keyboard on Thursday 6 October. They are introduced by trailblazing saxophonist and broadcaster Jess Gillam – a competition finalist herself in 2016 and BBC Radio 3 presenter – and classical soul pianist, composer, and producer Alexis Ffrench – making his TV presenting debut. There is also complementary coverage on BBC Radio 3, with highlights from the Category Finals, presented by Linton Stephens with contributions from Jess Gillam, broadcast in the Lunchtime Concert slot from Tuesday 4 to Friday 7 October.

The BBC Young Musician Grand Final, recorded at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on Thursday 29 September, is scheduled for broadcast on BBC Four and BBC Radio 3 on Sunday 9 October, with a presenting team featuring Jess Gillam, Alexis Ffrench and BBC Young Musician regular Josie d’Arby.

The culmination of the contest will see Jaren Ziegler, Sofía Patterson-Gutiérrez and the other three category winners competing for the prestigious title. Each finalist will perform a concerto with the BBC Philharmonic conducted by Mark Wigglesworth in front of an expert jury chaired by Anna Lapwood and including BBC Radio 3’s Editor for Live Music Emma Bloxham, Southbank Centre’s Head of Classical Music Toks Dada, conductor Ben Gernon, and sitar player, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar.