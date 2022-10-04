Working camels in India get SPANA help

SPANA treated over 9,000 camels last year.

Global animal charity SPANA (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad), improves the welfare of working animals in low-income countries, including providing essential veterinary care.

Speaking ahead of World Animal Day today (4 October), chief executive, Linda Edwards, said:

“Working animals like the camels working in the brick kilns of Rajasthan perform vital roles in the world’s most impoverished communities. However, they are often completely over-looked and many people are unaware about the extreme conditions they face. “Sadly, many working animals endure exceptionally harsh conditions, often carrying excessive loads in sweltering heat across tough terrain. Their welfare is often very poor – they lack access to water, shelter and veterinary care.”

Through its mobile clinics, SPANA treated more than 9,300 camels at the brick kilns in India with much needed veterinary care in the country last year. Working closely with camel owners, the charity offers training and advice to help people care properly for their animals and to avoid preventable problems.

This includes educating owners about adequate nutrition and the use of safe and comfortable equipment for their animals. Globally, more than 200 million working animals make it possible for poverty-stricken families to earn a small income and survive.

By doing the jobs of trucks, tractors and taxis – and transporting goods, food, water and firewood – these horses, donkeys, camels, mules and elephants support the livelihoods of more than half a billion people. But in many parts of the world, working animals endure unimaginably hard conditions.

At the towering rubbish dumps of Bamako in Mali, working donkeys haul heavy carts up steep slopes of rotting waste, at risk from metal and sharp objects underfoot. And in the remote Atlas Mountains of Morocco, mules support local communities by carrying food, water and other basic necessities across rocky, inaccessible terrain.

Last year, SPANA provided critical veterinary treatment and vaccinations to more than 291,000 sick and injured animals in 28 countries, along with lifesaving feed and water for animals in crisis situations. The charity also delivers training for owners in animal care and teaching animal welfare lessons to children to bring about long-term, lasting change.

Linda Edwards added: