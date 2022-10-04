Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 4th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, October 4.

Sam tries to defend herself as Shirley exposes what she’s been up to. Soon, Sam has a run in with an angry Kat and is thrown out of the house by Phil. Sharon and Kat bond over a drink.

At The Vic, Phil speaks to Shirley who stands her ground. Ritchie tells a distraught Billy that Jimmie can no longer represent him, Phil watches on filled with guilt.

Shirley becomes suspicious when she notices Phil and Ritchie’s subtle exchange and when Phil receives a text from Keeble to meet, Shirley secretly follows and gets some incriminating evidence on Phil which she can use to her advantage…

Meanwhile, Stacey confronts Suki about Eve and threatens to expose their kiss if she hurts Eve.

Elsewhere, Lola organises a surprise birthday party for Jay and convinces Callum to help her organise it, hoping it’ll get him and Ben closer.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Stu remains set on dropping his case in the hope of connecting with his daughter and granddaughter. When Dee-Dee tells Alya she has got the funding for the test, Alya keeps Stu’s wishes a secret and tells Dee-Dee everything has to go through her.

When Eliza turns up at Speed Daal, Stu insists on calling Bridget. When Lucy and Bridget turn up to collect Eliza, Alya spots an opportunity and invites them to stay for tea. Later, Alya collars Dee-Dee and, producing a mug that Lucy drank from earlier, insists they have it tested for DNA so they can finally know if she’s the true culprit behind Charlie’s murder.

Meanwhile, Aaron reveals to Summer that he has confiscated his dad’s wallet to stop him buying booze and has discovered a bag of cannabis. Billy and Todd find a giggly Aaron and Summer in the flat, off their faces on freshly baked weed brownies.

With the bishop due to visit any minute, Billy’s appalled and sends them off to hide in the bedroom. Todd catches the bishop about to try one of the brownies and yells at him to stop, but is it too late?

Billy resumes lecturing Aaron on the dangers of drugs until Summer snaps that she’s sick of being told what to do.

Elsewhere, David’s bemused when Max asks to be picked up after school instead of getting the bus. Later, Max is accosted by Blake and Chris, who nick his lunch, break his phone and douse him in water. As the lads film his humiliation, Max fights tears.

Also, Aggie accompanies Tim on a shopping trip but isn’t honest when Ed asks where she has been.

Mack worries about how he’ll be able to tell Charity the truth. He threatens to fight back against any accusations, so Ryan is beaten. Mack is left relieved to be safe, at least for the moment.

Meanwhile, Al wants to run away with Chas.

Elsewhere, Will is shocked to learn Dan and Harriet are dating.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm