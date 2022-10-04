Telly Today: Earth, Paxman and Mexican bakes

Telly Today choices for October 4th…

CUNK ON EARTH

Continuing her journey through Mankind’s journey, Cunk visits the allegedly beautiful city of Florence to explore the Renaissance; and she interrogates experts and historians about the revolutions that went on to shape the modern world, including the American War of Independence and, to a lesser extent, the French Revolution.

In this deeply profound and important mockumentary series from Charlie Brooker, Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) tells the entire story of Human Civilisation from prehistoric times to the present day, covering all the main bits of History, Science, Culture and Religion.

So, this really is the last documentary you ever need to watch.

BBC Two, 10 pm

PAXMAN: PUTTING UP WITH PARKINSONS

Tonight on ITV follow Jeremy Paxman’s story of living with Parkinson’s disease since his formal diagnosis, 18 months ago. For the very first time, Jeremy Paxman of Newsnight fame will allow cameras into his life as he reflects on how Parkinson’s is impacting him.

In this one-off, 60-minute special, Jeremy speaks to other high-profile people living with Parkinson’s, meets the President of Parkinson’s UK, Jane Asher, attends an English National Ballet therapy dance class – and learns to play bowls.

Jeremy meets experts who are at the leading edge of research, including observing a brain dissection. 1 in 37 people in the UK will be diagnosed in their lifetime and Jeremy investigates and busts some of the myths surrounding the illness.

ITV, STV, UTV, 9 pm

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF

Bake Off continues, as the nation’s most famous tent gets pitched in the grounds of Welford Park once again.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas lead the latest batch of bakers through 30 brand-new challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

It’s Mexican Week, and the bakers take on three challenges exploring authentic Mexican bakes, as they put their twist on the classic sweet bread pan dulce for the Signature, tackle a Mexican street food staple in the Technical, and make their own showstopping version of the milk-soaked tres leches cake.

Which bakers will impress Prue and Paul enough to keep their place in the tent… and who will be heading home?

Channel 4, 8 pm