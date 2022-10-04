Paramount+ reveales a first look at The Flatshare

A six-part romantic comedy with warmth and wit, adapted from Beth O’Leary’s bestselling book.

Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh star as Tiffany and Leon, two cash-strapped London twentysomethings who share a bed. The catch is – Tiffany and Leon have never met and, if their plan works out, they never will.

Recovering from a controlling relationship, Tiffany spends her days earning minimum wage for minimum appreciation on a viral news website, while Leon works nightshifts in a hospice getting life advice from a terminally ill tween as he tries to free his wrongfully jailed brother.

But, as the Post-it Notes start to fly and each gets unexpectedly drawn into the other’s messy, complex life, an attraction evolves backwards.

The question is – can you really fall in love with a person you’ve never set eyes on?

Jessica Brown Findlay:

“Working on The Flatshare, bringing Tiff and Leon to Rom-com life alongside the BRILLIANT Anthony Welsh was a dream come true. We can’t wait for you all to get a set of keys cut and come join us!”

The Paramount+ original series also stars Bart Edwards as Tiffany’s ex-boyfriend Justin and Shaq B. Grant as Leon’s brother Richie. Shaniqua Okwok and Jonah Hauer-King play Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo. Klariza Clayton plays Leon’s girlfriend Kay and Gina Bramhill plays Tiffany’s co-worker Rachel.

Rose Lewenstein is lead writer and executive producer on the series, with Peter Cattaneo as lead director and executive producer. The team of writers are Sarah Simmonds, Ryan Calais Cameron, and Alex Straker. Chloë Wicks directed block two.

Anthony Welsh:

“I had so much fun making The Flatshare and working with Jessie was a dream. We had such a great cast and crew bringing this world to life and I’m looking forward to sharing our flat with everyone.”

Filming for the series has wrapped, and it will be exclusively available on Paramount+ in the UK later this year, as well as all international markets where the service is available. Paramount+ continues to expand its global footprint having recently launched in the UK & Ireland and South Korea, with Italy to launch September 15, followed by France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA) later this year.

