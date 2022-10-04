Tony Adams’ Strictly Come Dancing days numbered with Arsenal legend favourite for next elimination

Tony Adams could see his time on Strictly cut short as he’s favourite for the next elimination at William Hill.

Adams avoided elimination in week two at the expense of his namesake and Loose Women presenter Kaye. The pair were both priced at 100-1 to win this year’s contest following poor performances in week one. Will Mellor remains the frontrunner with William Hill pricing the actor at just 2-1 to win the reality series.

Tony Adams is the firm favourite to be the next contestant eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, with the former footballer now priced at 2-1 to be next to exit the show.

The Arsenal legend saw his score from the judges improve in week two, gaining 22 points from a possible 40, but is still the bookies’ favourite to exit next week.

Also at risk of elimination is Matt Goss (2-1) and James Bye (10-3), while Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams was the first to go – despite judges giving her the same score and was priced the same as Tony to win the competition following the first week.

Contestants at risk of elimination: most to least at-risk

Tony Adams 2-1 Matt Goss 2-1 James Bye 10-3 Jayde Adams 9-2 Kym Marsh 20-1

Riche Anderson on the other hand, saw a big shift in the opposite direction after a strong performance, going from 40-1 to 25-1 to win the show. Similarly, Molly Rainford went from 18-1 after a tough first week back down to 8-1 following week two of the competition.

Will Mellor’s winning odds have shifted slightly from 6-4 to 2-1, but the Two Pints’ actor is still the firm favourite to win this year’s series. Helen Skelton isn’t far behind him though, with William Hill now pricing her at 3-1 after another strong showing.

Speaking on the shift in odds, Tony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “Now we’ve had the first elimination with Kaye Adams bowing out, things are going to get very interesting in the odds for Strictly.

“You can expect the market to fluctuate on a weekly basis, but so far it’s clear that Will Mellor and Helen Skelton are going to go far in this year’s competition.

“Tony Adams on the other hand may only have a week left as his odds suggest. He will have to pull something out of the bag to stay in, all eyes will be on his performance next week!”

To see the full Strictly odds, please visit: https://sports.williamhill.com/betting/en-gb/tv-specials