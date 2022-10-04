Giovanna Fletcher to host ITV series focusing on ‘food and family’

The production has been commissioned for ITVBe.

Giovanna Fletcher: Made In Italy is described by ITV as ‘a warm, fun and entertaining series’ that sees Giovanna combine her two biggest passions; family and food.

Harking back to her Italian heritage, the values of family and good food have been passed on to Giovanna via dad Mario and her beloved “Nonna”. Spending childhood Summers together in Campania (South Italy), a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Amalfi Coast and street food capital, Naples. Now Giovanna is heading back there with Dad “Big” Mario, big sister Giorgina and younger brother “Little” Mario, to discover more about her Italy; from the way of life and the history, to most importantly, the food.

As the series progresses, the family journey from the mountains of Campania, to uncover the history of pasta; jump on a boat to witness the breathtaking Amalfi coast for Limoncello and cocktails; and sample some of the best Neapolitan pizza in the World. Learning the tricks of the trades first hand; from farming and mozzarella making, to foraging for famous mushrooms, while recounting fun tales of childhood escapades, holiday romances and many many family members called Mario.

With eye-watering scenery at every turn, and mouthwatering food throughout (and a glass of homemade wine never too far away!) Giovanna takes us along for the ride on a beautiful Italian escape that encompasses travel, history, food and family.

Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor, Reality: