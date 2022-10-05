Lorraine Kelly launches Change + Check 2022 with balloon boobs

Lorraine’s boobs were full of hot air.

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a special edition of Lorraine launched the 2022 Change + Check campaign on Tuesday (Oct 4th) – raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

During the special ‘breast-ival’ episode filmed in Bristol, host Lorraine Kelly was joined by Lorraine Producer, Helen Addis – the campaign’s founder and breast cancer survivor – as well as some of the 60 women the campaign has helped to save so far, plus former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye. There was also a special message from Julia Bradbury.

Lorraine said: “It’s all about making a noise and making people aware of what to do.”

Helen agreed: “Exactly. This isn’t about scaremongering, this is about knowing your normal. And getting everybody – men and women – to check themselves, so they know what their normal is. So if anything unusual pops up, they know to get it checked out. That’s what saved my life.

“It scares me that lots of people don’t know how to check or are scared of checking. Hopefully by normalising it a little bit, we encourage as many people as possible… I love it, it makes me so happy!”

Mairi – one of the 60 women the campaign has saved so far – said she saw the stickers at work: “On the back of the toilet doors at work. I ticked one of the boxes, but then realised I had three of the symptoms. Went to my GP, within seven weeks I had chemotherapy and that was four years ago. I’m here now, I’m healthy and it saved my life.”

Julia Bradbury backed the campaign and said: “Thank you first of all for dedicating the entire show to Breast Cancer Awareness today, it’s absolutely amazing. And I also wanted to jump in to remind people to check themselves. It really is so important.

“If you discover a lump or a rash, unusual discharge – it’s probably nothing, but it’s definitely worth having a conversation with your GP about. It’ll take five minutes, it could save your life, it’s how I discovered my breast cancer. So please, please check yourselves.”

Victoria Ekanoye shared the story of how she was able to detect her breast cancer whilst breastfeeding her son. She also mentioned that her journey to being diagnosed was met with a number of challenges, despite five other people in her family previously having the disease: “I’m just really pleased that I’m as stubborn as my Mum would say I am and went and got myself checked out!”

Dr Hilary and Dr Anisha were also on hand to provide some much-needed medical advice in their Boob Clinic.

Mark Hayes closed the show by transforming three sisters with a makeover. The three sisters found out that they carried the BRCA1 gene thanks to the Change + Check initiative, with two of the ladies later going on to be diagnosed with the disease.

Lorraine commended the women and their journeys: “You’re astonishing all of you. You’re amazing, you’re warrior women!”

Lorraine’s Change + Check campaign focuses on raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, with advice on how to check your breasts and what changes to look out for appearing on posters in changing rooms across the UK – with supporting brands having included John Lewis and Partners, ASDA, Warehouse, David Lloyd Gyms and the Metropolitan Police.

This year on Lorraine’s social platforms, we’re also asking people to share a photo of when they felt strong (to show that anyone, despite how strong they look, needs to check for breast cancer) encouraging lots of influencers and celebrities to get involved too.

We’re also continuing the ‘My Change + Check story’ series online where different women share their own cancer stories and how the campaign has helped them.

