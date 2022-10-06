Good Morning Britain to air four-part series ‘Black History Makers’

Starting on Friday 7 October, Good Morning Britain will recognise and celebrate Black History Month 2022.

Good Morning Britain will mark Black History Month with a weekly series of captivating short films. Shining a light on ‘Black History Makers’, stories of less mainstream yet widely influential contemporary Black British figures will be told alongside some well-known faces.

The Apprentice’s Tim Campbell will look into black entrepreneurship by telling the story of Swiss the founder of ‘Black Pound Day’. The following week, singer and actress Michelle Gayle will investigate the role of ‘Five X More’, a social campaign group aiming to improve maternal health for black women and babies.

Week three sees STEM champion Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE take a look at how 15-year-old Avye Couloute, the founder of Girls Into Coding is redressing the gender imbalance in the industry. And in the final week, the lead singer of M People, Heather Small looks at how Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, helps women of African & Caribbean heritage who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Tim, Michelle, Dr Anne-Marie and Heather, will showcase how our history makers are also changing history and how these fundamental changes are influencing Britain today.

Episodes will air each Friday during Good Morning Britain this month from Friday 7th October until the end of the month on Friday 28th October.

‘Black History Makers’ starts on Good Morning Britain Fridays from 7th October at 6am on ITV & ITV Hub