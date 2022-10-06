Radio 4 welcomes Andrea Catherwood and Dr Sian Williams

Catherwood will present the new series of Feedback and Dr Williams will present the new series of Life Changing.

Andrea Catherwood:

“I’m really looking forward to becoming the Feedback presenter because it’s such a great privilege to be part of the programme that allows listeners to have their say and shines a light on the way radio programmes and podcasts are made. I’ll be representing the listeners’ views and holding the BBC accountable when necessary. It’s the essence of public service broadcasting”.

Andrea Catherwood presents the new run of Feedback; the programme that seeks to hold BBC management, programme makers and presenters to account. Andrea will put listener questions and comments to her guests and reflect listener’s feelings about how the BBC is covering the big stories. Feedback will also continue to pull the curtain back to reveal how radio and podcasts are made. The new series begins 14 October.

Dr Sian Williams, journalist and psychologist, presents the new series of Life Changing; the show that invites people from all walks of life to tell their own extraordinary stories. Beginning 12 October, Sian talks to ordinary people about an extraordinary turning point, discovering the transformative moment that has reshaped their lives in surprising ways.

