OTD 1971: Picking hops by hand

ATV Today’s Lionel Hampden talks to a farmer about why he employs hand pickers in his hop field.

He explains that most have been doing it for years and come from the Worcester area. He also predicts the end of the traditional ways in two or three years. We then see views of hops being picked by hand with a commentary provided by the pickers themselves.

The final section shows the drying and bagging of the hops with a commentary from a man who stokes the fire.