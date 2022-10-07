Netflix play The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and display.

Dahmer quickly confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism.

The discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long. Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people from ethnic backgrounds?

The third in a series from director Joe Berlinger of CWAK: The Ted Bundy Tapes and CWAK: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes fame, this three-part documentary features never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defence team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, now streaming on Netflix