HOLLYOAKS

In tonight’s Channel 4 episode Vicky battles with her own guilt about how she handled recent events. Elsewhere, trying to build her brother’s social circle, Verity bribes Romeo to spend some time with Eric, but the two men struggle to find common ground.

Also in this evening’s episode, a stolen glance gives away Eric’s latest crush, so Theresa decides to play cupid. Later, some people are taking Sid’s decision harder than others.

6.30pm, Channel 4

THE COTSWOLDS AND BEYOND WITH PAM AYRES

Poet and national treasure Pam Ayres sets off for a second time around the beautiful Cotswolds, but this time she goes a little further afield, visiting some of the lovely places that are just ‘over the

border’. Once again, Pam’s adventures take in grand stately homes, beautiful gardens, gorgeous scenery and a sampling of the region’s fantastic food and drink.

In this episode – the last in the series – Pam’s journey begins with a gastronomic treat in the Oxfordshire countryside. She is visiting Le Manoir aux Quat’Saison — the hotel and Michelin-starred

restaurant owned by famous chef Raymond Blanc. She explores the fantastic gardens with Raymond before picking her own produce, which he transforms into a gourmet lunch.

From here, Pam heads north to Stratford upon Avon to learn more about one of the world’s greatest writers, William Shakespeare. She visits the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to look through an edition of the First Folio – a collection of the bard’s works that is worth millions of pounds. Then, she heads down to the River Avon to meet former soap star Lucy Benjamin, who has swapped EastEnders for her first season with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Also in this episode, wildlife cameraman – and soon-to-be star of Strictly Come Dancing — Hamza Yassin, heads to Gloucestershire to visit the ‘Glastonbury of nature reserves’ – Slimbridge Wetland Centre. The final leg of Pam’s tour takes her to one of the Cotswolds’ most beautiful stately homes —Sudeley Castle near Winchcombe.

8pm, Channel 5

FRIEND OF THE FAMILY

A nine-episode limited series based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.”

The Brobergs– devoted to their faith, family, and community – were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbour used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered – and how they survived.

Featuring a ensemble cast, A Friend of the Family stars Oscar® Award-winner Anna Paquin (Flack, The Irishman, True Blood), Emmy® Award-nominees Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, Being the Ricardos), Colin Hanks (The Offer, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Handmaid’s Tale).

The first three episodes are available on Peacock from today