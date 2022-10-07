Pick of the Plots: Friday 7th October

A run-in with Ethan causes Nicola to make a complaint about Charles to the Bishop.

Meanwhile, it’s the night of two big stag and hen parties.

Elsewhere, feelings are reawakened.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Vicky battles with her guilt over how she has handled recent events.

Meanwhile, trying to build her brother’s social circle, Verity bribes Romeo to spend some time with Eric, but the two men struggle to find common ground.

Later, a stolen glance gives away Eric’s latest crush, so Theresa decides to play cupid.

Elsewhere, some people are taking Sid’s decision harder than others.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm