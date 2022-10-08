Channel 4 ‘help viewers tackle the cost-of-living crisis’

Channel 4 has aired an exclusive collaboration with seven brands to help combat the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in a one-of-a-kind ad break.

The unique promos took to the air during Steph’s Packed Lunch and Gogglebox on Friday 7th October.

The bespoke ad break featured commercials from Boots, Co-Op, giffgaff, Go.Compare, Lidl, Nationwide Building Society and Vodafone who are providing offers to help viewers save money or services to help support viewers and communities during the cost-of-living crisis.

The ad break began with a short introduction from Channel 4 explaining to viewers that there was a special run of promos coming from organisations that are trying to do something to help during the cost-of-living debacle. Following the announcement each participating brand’s promotion spots aired one after the other, concluding with an outro directing viewers to a specially created Channel 4 website offering further information and support.

Martin McAllister, Creative Leader, Channel 4:

“We are really proud of this campaign which brings together some of our advertisers who have initiatives to help during these tough times. In doing so, we hope to achieve more prominence for the support they are offering audiences.”