Mobile games coming to Netflix this month

Users of the service can find games in the dedicated games row through the Netflix mobile app on both Android and iOS devices.

The first of the latest offerings is Nailed It! Baking Bash:

Calling all home bakers! It’s a bake-off to see who creates the best-looking — or worst-looking — cakes in this game based on the hit Netflix series.

Grab a group of friends and see who can master recreating the game’s edible masterpieces while racing the clock, just like the show’s contestants do. Can you nail it? Do you want to hone your baking skills at your own pace? Let Jacques guide you through single-player mode where you can take as much time as you need

And also Spiritfarer:

You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond.

Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. In this cozy management game about dying, you play Stella, a Spiritfarer.

Run, jump and glide your way through elegantly constructed platforming levels. Seek and gather resources to craft upgrades for your ship and gifts for your passengers. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends.