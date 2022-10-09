OTD 1963: New Rover 2000

ATV Midlands News reported on the launch of the latest car from Rover.

Tim Downes speaks with company representative W. Martin-Hurst about their latest vehicle. Carfolio note that the Rover 2000 has a 4]four-door saloon (sedan) type body with a front mounted engine powering the rear wheels.

The four cylinder, single overhead camshaft naturally aspirated engine has two valves per cylinder and a displacement of two litres. This unit develops power and torque figures of 90 bhp (91 PS/67 kW) at 5000 rpm and 153 Nm (113 lbft/15.6 kgm) at 2750 rpm respectively. A 4 speed manual transmission delivers the power to the wheels. Its stated kerb weight is 1255 kg.