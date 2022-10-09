OTD 1963: New Rover 2000

Connect with us

On this Day

On This Day, October 9th 1963…
ATV Midlands News reported on the launch of the latest car from Rover.

Tim Downes speaks with company representative W. Martin-Hurst about their latest vehicle. Carfolio note that the Rover 2000 has a 4]four-door saloon (sedan) type body with a front mounted engine powering the rear wheels.

The four cylinder, single overhead camshaft naturally aspirated engine has two valves per cylinder and a displacement of two litres. This unit develops power and torque figures of 90 bhp (91 PS/67 kW) at 5000 rpm and 153 Nm (113 lbft/15.6 kgm) at 2750 rpm respectively. A 4 speed manual transmission delivers the power to the wheels. Its stated kerb weight is 1255 kg.

