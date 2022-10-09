Carbis Bay Coastal Christmas Market

For the first two weekends in December 2022, Carbis Bay Estate welcomes all to their annual Coastal Christmas Market, raising money for their chosen charity partner Cornwall Air Ambulance.

During the two winter weekenders, the Estate’s beach promenade will be bustling with Christmas craft stalls, artisan stands, live musical performances, a Santa’s grotto, and festive food and drink. With over 40 stalls each day and different stallholders each weekend, shop local and enjoy browsing the many Cornish seller’s stalls for festive treats and gifts.

Children can have a go at festive Pottery Painting 12-3 pm on every market day or try building a bear or cuddly Christmas character with a local company, Cuddly Creations Teddy Bear Factory during the first weekend of the market. The estate’s popular Christmas Grotto will this year have a magical Winter Woodland theme, in which they can meet magical Father Christmas himself.

Market-goers can enjoy festive food such as giant pigs in blankets with cranberry and sprouts. Brie bites with cranberry and sprout, mince pies, Christmas cake, and more. And there will be a live music stage where local choirs and groups will be performing throughout the two weekends.

In aid of Cornwall Air Ambulance, Carbis Bay Estate has just announced a new partnership with the trust, for an initial period of two years to 2024, strengthening the Estate’s commitment to supporting vital emergency services across Cornwall. With a target of raising over £5,000 through this festive event alone, the Estate is looking forward to ‘spreading Christmas cheer’ all for a good cause across the local community.