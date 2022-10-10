Emmerdale turns back the clock with 70s photoshoot

Emmerdale’s Jessie Elland, Rosie Bentham, Katie Hill, Daisy Campbell and Karene Peter donned vintage style outfits to pay homage to 1972, the year Emmerdale first aired.

Talking about the day, Jessie Elland who plays Chloe Harris said:

“I absolutely loved the shoot. It was so great to see everyone all together in the outfits and dance around to some 70s music. All the girls have been doing such an amazing job on screen, so it was great to get to celebrate with them during this shoot!”

Rosie Bentham who plays Gabby Thomas commented:

“Doing this shoot was so much fun for everyone involved. Choosing the outfits and getting all made up, really got us all excited for the 50th celebrations. There’s so much exciting stuff going on in the anniversary episodes, and it was nice to play around with costume and makeup to feel proper 70s vibes – with some tunes on too! I’m so lucky to be involved in such an exciting, and a huge moment in history, for Emmerdale.”

Katy Hill who plays Sarah Sugden adds:

“It’s been great fun being in the show during its 50th anniversary! Not only seeing all the exciting storylines that are going on, but also having the opportunity to do this fun 70s themed photoshoot. We had a great time on the day getting our hair and makeup done 70s style, and the costumes were so cool. It was lots of fun jumping back in time for the day”

Daisy Campbell who plays Amelia Spencer and is central to the 50th drama says:

“I’ve been wearing a pregnancy bump for the last few months so it was great to glam up. It’s such an honour to be a part of Emmerdale’s 50 years. I feel unbelievably lucky. It was such a great day on the shoot especially as I got to share it with these four amazing ladies. It was super cool and the costumes and make-up were unbelievable. Everyone put so much effort into it. I really feel like I was meant to be part of that era!”

Karene Peter burst on to our screens earlier this year as feisty Naomi Walters. She said:

“We all had a great time on this shoot. Playing dress up as an adult can’t ever not be fun, really. We got some amazing photos and it’s such an epic time to have joined the show, at such a pinnacle moment in its history!”

Emmerdale will celebrate its 50th birthday with an hour-long episode on Sunday 16th October, exactly 50 years to the day since the programme first appeared on ITV screens.

Originally known as Emmerdale Farm, the show spent most of the seventies and eighties in daytime slots before moving fully to primetime as the decade came to a close with ‘farm’ being dropped from the title.

In the early 1990s production company, Yorkshire Television, were keen to make the show a ‘must-see’ serial and Brookside creator Phil Redmond was drafted in to drop a plane on the village and shake up its press-created ‘sleepy image’ – since then the show has been a powerhouse of primetime drama and a ratings winner for ITV.