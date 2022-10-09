Strictly 2022: Richie Anderson is the second celebrity to be eliminated from the competition

On Saturday, the Strictly professionals opened ‘Movie Week’ with a fun and colourful Encanto routine, before the remaining couples took to the floor for a night of performances inspired by films.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Richie and Fleur.

Both couples performed their routines again. First Richie and his dance partner Giovanni Pernice performed their Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King. Then Fleur and her dance partner Vito Coppola performed their American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save “most accomplished technician” Fleur and Vito; Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Fleur and Vito but opined that neither couple belonged in the dance off.

Anton Du Beke chose to save Fleur and Vito as they were a “bit more sure footed” during the dance off. With three votes to Fleur and Vito, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Richie and Giovanni.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Richie said:

“Do you know what as a strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of , and being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show. The people behind the scenes in hair, make up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody.

“I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and i feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that. I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience, I love you so much.”

Giovanni added: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing, you really are a superfan. And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you.

“It’s a shame it’s been too short for us but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever. Look at us we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie.”

Tonight’s Result Show featured a lively dance from our Strictly professionals, inspired by 2022 smash hit film Elvis. There was also a very special music performance from Adam Lambert who performed his single ‘Mad About The Boy’.

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 15th October at 6.30pm with the results show on Sunday 16th October at 7:15pm on BBC One.