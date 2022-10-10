Telly Today: hidden motives, motorway speeders and housewives in Cheshire

BLUE BLOODS

Tonight’s episode, Hidden Motive, is edition seventeen of the current series.

Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student; Eddie experiences tension with her partner, Badillo, when she arrests a protestor against his wishes.

Also this week Anthony scrambles to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path.

Sky Witness, 10pm

MOTORWAY COPS: CATCHING BRITAIN’S SPEEDERS

In this week’s episode, PCs Matt Turner and Rich Woodward are on the tail of an uninsured vehicle. When they finally catch up to the vehicle and question the suspect, they’re surprised to discover the driver has never taken a driving test!

On the M6, Inspector Anton Sullivan is responding to a collision between a car and an HGV. As the HGV has stopped on a live lane, Anton is tasked with trying to stop traffic, across six busy lanes, while in an unmarked police vehicle. Will he be able to stop traffic and safely move the lorry across to avoid any further consequences?

And in Cheshire, PC Rich Woodward is leading the chase of an illegal driver alongside three other patrols. As the chase continues through dark country roads, Rich drives into a curb – gets a tyre puncture – and is unable to carry on. Will the other officers be able to catch up to the suspect in time?

Channel 5, 8pm

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE

Reality series following a group of women residing in one of the UK’s most affluent areas, the glamorous Golden Triangle of Cheshire.

It’s sun, sea and stand-offs as the Housewives continue their holiday in Malta – Rachel and Lystra continue to bond, but Karen and Sheena struggle to get along with Lystra caught in the middle. Nicole hires a superyacht for a glamorous photoshoot and drinks reception, but who will rock the boat?

ITVBe, 9pm