Dougray Scott returns to Crime

ITVX has announced the cast for the second series of Irvine Welsh’s Crime , the psychological, procedural thriller adapted for the screen by Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh.

Dougray Scott returns as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox. Scott’s portrayal of Lennox in season one of Crime recently landed him an International Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actor. He leads a stellar lineup of Scottish talent including Ken Stott and Joanna Vanderham who reprise their roles as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and DS Amanda Drummond.

John Simm and Derek Riddell also return for the second run of episodes, which also sees Dougray Scott’s son Gabriel Scott (House of Dragon) appearing alongside his father.

Rebecca Root, David Elliot, Laura Fraser. Fiona Bell, Sarah McCardie, Brian McCardie, John McLarnon, Ewan Miller and Gordon Morris are also confirmed to feature. In the second season of Crime, Ray Lennox is ready to return to the fray at Edinburgh Serious Crimes, keen to prove he is fully recovered from his breakdown induced by bringing Mr Confectioner to justice. But he’s surprised to find that it’s all change: Bob Toal has lost his mojo, while Amanda Drummond is newly promoted. And there are two new faces on the team in the form of the devious Tommy Stark and failed actor Norrie Erskine.

When one of Lennox’s former colleagues is attacked, Lennox and Drummond quickly realise that all is not as it seems as they become embroiled in a case about vengeance, identity and social justice. The attack is linked to a gruesome attempted murder of a high-ranking establishment figure at a posh hotel which has been hushed up by the police. As Lennox investigates via Edinburgh’s saunas, crack dens and poshest hotels, he finds doors slammed in his face; there is an Establishment cover-up at play.

It’s not until the killer targets one of Lennox’s own team that the pieces start to fall into place. Tracing the motivation back to an unsavoury incident 30 years ago, Lennox begins to realise that there is more to this case than meets the eye and the killer he has been chasing may not be the driving force behind these murders after all.

ITV Head of Drama, Polly Hill:

“Crime was a brilliantly original series and a perfect fit for ITVX, where we want to showcase drama as distinctive and original as this police procedure from Irvine Welsh. The next chapter in Lennox’s story is just as bold and we look forward to introducing a new audience to Crime when it comes onto ITVX next year. Huge thanks to the brilliance of Irvine Welsh, Dougray Scott and Buccaneer.”