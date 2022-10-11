Maxine is convinced Eric is to blame in Hollyoaks

Reeling from the sinister message left for her, Maxine is convinced Eric is to blame. After deciding to confront him, she’s shocked when Mason provides an alibi, but is all as it seems?

An embarrassed Maxine drowns her sorrows at The Dog and drunkenly falls into a pile of rubbish on her way home. As she drifts in and out of consciousness, she catches the attention of a passerby, could someone still have it out for her? Grace lends Zoe some crafty advice on how to make the teenager crack, but will it work?

Elsewhere, Imran bunks off work to throw himself into exercise at the gym. As Juliet begins to worry about how much he’s overworking himself, will she put two and two together… Tension builds between Misbah and Zain as a comment makes him feel she’s unhappy in their marriage…

Meanwhile, after signing him and Tony up to a duathlon in memory of Luke, Darren is gutted to find that the budding politician can’t take time out of his busy schedule…

HOLLYOAKS, CHANNEL 4, 6.30pm