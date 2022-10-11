Blink-182 tour takes in four UK dates

Multi-platinum, award-winning group blink-182 has announced their biggest tour ever, a colossal global outing with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly ten years.

Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide trek includes their first-ever performances in Latin America along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.

The band will also drop their new single “Edging’‘ on Friday, October 14th, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the US, including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of When We Were Young with Green Day among others.

UK 2023 dates see the group perform in Glasgow (Hydro, September 2nd), London (O2, October 11th), Birmingham (Utilita Arena, October 14th) and Manchester (AO Arena, October 15th).

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, October 17 at 10am local time on blink182.com