ITVX reveal a peek into the world of Frannie Langton

ITVX has today released the first look images for The Confessions of Frannie Langton a four-part drama adapted by author and writer Sara Collins from the debut novel of the same name.

Karla-Simone Spence leads the cast in the role of Frannie Langton, the drama’s young protagonist born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story. She is joined by Sophie Cookson as Madame Marguerite Benham and Patrick Martins as Olaudah “Laddie” Cambridge in the murder mystery drama.

Also starring in the historically authentic adaptation is Stephen Campbell Moore as a renowned scientist and husband to Madame, George Benham. Joining him are Steven Mackintosh as John Langton and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn as Sal. Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton narrates Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham.

In a misguided and monstrous gesture, Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household much to her chagrin.

As the plot twists and turns, events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite. Frannie is accused of murder but swears that she couldn’t possibly have killed her mistress because she was devoted to her. Dragged away to prison, Frannie attempts to piece together the events of that night. She is deep into a laudanum addiction and unclear about precisely what happened…

The Confessions of Frannie Langton will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new, free streaming service, which launches later this year. The drama will be available on ITVX many months ahead of linear transmission on ITV’s main channel.