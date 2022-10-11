Expert reveals the dangers behind ‘Eat Now, Pay Later’

Social media users have picked up on the fact that Deliveroo customers are able to pay for their food orders using Klarna, sharing dismay with the controversial ‘eat now, pay later’ option during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Brean Horne, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet shares why this method of purchasing food could potentially lead to spiralling debt among those in already vulnerable financial circumstances this Autumn and Winter.

“Food delivery companies offering customers the chance to use payment methods like Klarna poses a serious risk of racking up debt. Not only does it offer an easy option for people to treat themselves without paying for everything upfront, but it can also instil the incorrect mindset that regular takeaway purchases are a necessity, rather than a luxury

“While a small, short-term loan such as those offered by BNPL companies can seem manageable and easy to stay on top of, they can quickly add up and spiral out of control. What’s more, they can also have a negative impact on your credit score if you miss a payment, or if they aren’t paid off in time.

“As already touched upon, a takeaway should be seen as a luxury, as opposed to a necessary expenditure. Therefore giving people the option to ‘eat now, pay later’ is just another temptation for people to shift their expenses onto payment plans – risking the gradual build-up of debt.

“With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many may not be able to afford to order a takeaway, so adding the cost to a credit plan is much more appealing for those unwilling to sacrifice their weekend treat.

“One could argue that there are certain situations where using a BNPL method to pay for a takeaway is justified, for example, a significant order for a large group of people where money needs to be collected.

“However, it is important to try and make repayments on any agreement like this as soon as possible, helping you improve your credit score and avoid any incurred interest from forgotten or late payments.”

Services like Klarna, ClearPay and Laybuy allow shoppers to pay in instalments with a much lower initial payment. Generally, these services operate mostly on outlets which sell items such as clothing, homewares, furniture and electricals.