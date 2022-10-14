Queen Elizabeth II voted the most iconic woman of the past 60 years

She reigned for seventy years, and lived to 96, making her one of the best known women in the world. A poll has also placed The Queen as an iconic figure.

Queen Elizabeth II has been voted the most iconic woman of the past 60 years, according to new national research released this week. The study of a wide selection of UK residents, was carried out to celebrate the 60th anniversary of expert spa skincare brand, fenjal, saw The Queen triumphantly take the crown as the UK’s most iconic woman of the last six decades, with more than three quarters (27%) of Brits voting her as their number one choice.

Meanwhile, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, came in second place with 6% of the vote, closely followed by catholic saint Mother Teresa (5%).

Pop group The Spice Girls beat the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Madonna to make the top ten, with 11% of 18-64-year-olds voting for the girl power 90s band.

The brand also investigated the nation’s thoughts on the most iconic moments of the last 60 years, with a staggering 42% of participants voting for the 1969 Moon Landing as the stand-out event. Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech came in second place (28%) with Barack Obama’s inauguration as the first African American US President coming closely behind n third (27%).

Twice as many 55–64-year-olds (53%) voted for the 1969 Moon Landing as their most iconic moment, most likely having watched it as children, with just 26% of 18–24-year-olds voting for the famous event.

Younger people on the other hand, chose the first baby conceived using IVF as their number one historical moment (44%). Meanwhile, only one in ten dubbed the birth of the internet as one of their most memorable moments, compared to 20% of over 40s.

“Queen Elizabeth II held the nation’s heart for 70 years, so it seems very fitting and a touching tribute that the UK has voted her their most iconic woman.

